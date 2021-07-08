Is Bitcoin overbought or oversold? Use Bollinger Bands to find out! By Cointelegraph

Is Bitcoin overbought or oversold? Use Bollinger Bands to find out!
Trading is neither an exact science nor art. It is a mixture of both. There are scores of publicly available indicators and each claims to be the best. However, none of them are perfect or designed to be used in isolation.
One of the more popular indicators widely used by several traders is Bollinger Bands, an indicator that can be used to spot price peaks, lows, and opportunities for shorting during exhausted rallies and buying during sharp pullbacks.
