Instacart taps Facebook app head Simo as CEO

Article content Instacart named Facebook Inc app head Fidji Simo as its chief executive officer on Thursday, adding big tech expertise ahead of an expected stock market listing by the U.S. grocery delivery firm. French-born Simo will replace co-founder Apoorva Mehta, who will take on the role of executive chairman and still be involved in day-to-day activities, Instacart said. Simo’s successor at Facebook will be its vice president of engineering, Tom Alison, who has worked at the social media giant for more than a decade, a Facebook spokesman said. Alison will be the fourth person to lead Facebook’s core app in as many years.

Article content Simo’s Instacart appointment comes at a crucial time for the nine-year-old start-up, as expectations build for its public debut following a year in which its business grew four-fold due to the pandemic-driven surge in online grocery shopping. “We’re here to build a long-term business over the next few decades,” Simo, who takes the helm early next month, told Reuters. “Facebook’s IPO was just a moment in time and what happened afterward was really what mattered, which is delivering a lot of value to people and that is really what I am going to be focused on.” Reuters reported in March that Instacart was considering going public through a direct listing, just a few days after a funding round valued the company at $39 billion.