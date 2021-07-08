India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.96% By Investing.com



© Reuters. India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.96%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the lost 0.96%, while the index fell 0.92%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:), which rose 1.39% or 14.50 points to trade at 1060.40 at the close. Meanwhile, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) added 0.71% or 7.20 points to end at 1021.60 and Eicher Motors Ltd. (NS:) was up 0.68% or 18.45 points to 2729.30 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tata Motors Ltd (NS:), which fell 3.39% or 10.75 points to trade at 306.35 at the close. JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) declined 3.21% or 22.15 points to end at 668.25 and Bajaj Auto Ltd (NS:) was down 2.75% or 115.25 points to 4073.00.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which rose 1.32% to 1059.80, HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) which was up 0.15% to settle at 976.90 and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which gained 0.15% to close at 231.20.

The worst performers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.71% to 4073.15 in late trade, Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which lost 2.30% to settle at 1189.75 and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.96% to 667.00 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1040 to 645 and 42 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1654 fell and 1385 advanced, while 133 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 11.03% to 13.5600.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.58% or 10.45 to $1812.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 1.27% or 0.92 to hit $71.28 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 1.01% or 0.74 to trade at $72.69 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.08% to 74.847, while EUR/INR rose 0.44% to 88.5555.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 92.517.