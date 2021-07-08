India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.96% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.96%

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the lost 0.96%, while the index fell 0.92%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:), which rose 1.39% or 14.50 points to trade at 1060.40 at the close. Meanwhile, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) added 0.71% or 7.20 points to end at 1021.60 and Eicher Motors Ltd. (NS:) was up 0.68% or 18.45 points to 2729.30 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tata Motors Ltd (NS:), which fell 3.39% or 10.75 points to trade at 306.35 at the close. JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) declined 3.21% or 22.15 points to end at 668.25 and Bajaj Auto Ltd (NS:) was down 2.75% or 115.25 points to 4073.00.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which rose 1.32% to 1059.80, HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) which was up 0.15% to settle at 976.90 and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which gained 0.15% to close at 231.20.

The worst performers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.71% to 4073.15 in late trade, Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which lost 2.30% to settle at 1189.75 and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.96% to 667.00 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1040 to 645 and 42 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1654 fell and 1385 advanced, while 133 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 11.03% to 13.5600.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.58% or 10.45 to $1812.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 1.27% or 0.92 to hit $71.28 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 1.01% or 0.74 to trade at $72.69 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.08% to 74.847, while EUR/INR rose 0.44% to 88.5555.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 92.517.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR