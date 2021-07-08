Hong Kong stocks hit 6-month low as tech tumbles on persistent regulatory fears

Article content

Hong Kong stocks slumped on Thursday to a six-month low, as tech firms tumbled amid persistent regulatory worries.

** The Hang Seng index fell 2.9%, to 27,153.13, lowest since Jan. 4, while the China Enterprises Index lost 3.2%, to 9,822.56 points.

** Falling the most, the Hang Seng tech index tumbled 3.7% to its lowest since Oct. 7, posting its seventh straight day of losses.

** Bilibili Inc, Meituan, Baidu Inc and JD.Com Inc retreated between 3.6% and 7.3%.

** Tencent and Alibaba sank 3.7% and 4.1%, respectively.