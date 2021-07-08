Gossip Girl Behind The Scenes Facts, Trivia

“Right now, there are too many things shooting in the city, which is something that the first Gossip Girl didn’t have to deal with. Because there’s so many shows, so many neighborhoods are like, no, we will not allow you to shoot here. They’re called hot zones and the hot zones change every couple months. It’s so sad for me, but this version of Gossip Girl has not a single scene on the Lower East Side because we are not allowed to shoot there.”

14. The new series almost didn’t have the same school location.

“We didn’t even know if we were going to be able to get the same location as the school back. People tend to not realize that our infrastructure is such that we have to have a base camp wherever we go — our base camp consists of dozens and dozens of trailers, from catering, to hair and makeup, to the actors, to generators for power. If there are 30 shows shooting in Manhattan on the same day, there are 30 base camps. Manhattan is so overbuilt and crowded, there really aren’t places for 30 base camps — so, you may not be able to shoot. It’s a such a logistical nightmare of making this thing that goes by you in 15 minutes.”

15. However, the pandemic meant that the show was able to shoot in some restaurants that previously would have been too expensive — like Manhatta, Le Coucou, The Grill, and Frenchette.