Goldman Buys Stake in Specialist Danish Energy Trader

The deal is expected to close in the next couple of months, said Jesper Severin Johanson, chief executive officer of the Aarhus-based company founded four years ago. The accord is still subject to regulatory approval, the companies said in a statement, without providing financial details or the size of Goldman’s stake.

(Bloomberg) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a minority stake in Denmark’s InCommodities AS to tap into the firm’s specialist knowledge of short-term power and gas trading.

Article content

InCommodities is one of the rapidly growing trading companies founded in Denmark’s second-largest city in the last decade that seeks to profit from how the renewable energy revolution has changed the energy markets. Through the firms’ relatively early understanding of the importance of efficient data crunching, the city has become Europe’s hub for short-term trading.

Unlikely Trading Hub Grows Alongside Jumbo Jet-Size Wind Blades

“As the installed capacity of weather dependent renewables grows, electricity markets are becoming increasingly complex,” said Ed Emerson, head of global commodities trading at Goldman.

“Technology and big data play an important role in managing associated risks. InCommodities has built and invested heavily in an energy trading platform that automates the value chain of data analytics, decision making algorithms, execution and settlement.”

InCommodities was founded by Johanson, Emil Gerhardt, Jeppe Hojgaard and Christian Bach. They will all remain at the company, Johanson said.

Goldman “is joining as a strategic and active investor, and will be involved in the board of directors as well,” he said.

Energy Trader Targets Quants to Help Expand From Europe to U.S.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com