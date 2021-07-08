Gold set to snap 6-day winning streak as dollar firms on Fed minutes

Article content Gold prices slipped on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last meeting highlighted inflationary pressure and confirmed that asset purchases tapering is on the cards this year. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,797.46 per ounce, as of 0331 GMT, after posting a sixth consecutive day of gains. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,798.80. “Following FOMC minutes, there was a modestly positive response from the dollar and a negative response from gold,” said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

Article content “As we get digestion over those FOMC minutes, we’re starting to get some concern that perhaps we are looking at a situation where the Fed is starting to shift its focus to fighting inflation.” The dollar index strengthened 0.1% to hover near the highest in three months versus its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. Fed officials last month felt substantial further progress on the U.S. economic recovery “was generally seen as not having yet been met,” but agreed they should be poised to act if inflation or other risks materialized, according to the minutes of the central bank’s June policy meeting. Though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, a Fed rate hike will increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion and dull its appeal.