Gold set for third straight weekly gain as yields, dollar weaken

Gold prices on Friday were set for the third straight weekly gain, as a slight pullback in the dollar made bullion less expensive for other currency holders, while a drop in U.S. Treasury yields also offered support to the safe-haven metal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was steady at $1,800.85 per ounce, as of 0108 GMT. Prices have risen 0.8% so far this week.

* U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,801 per ounce.

* The dollar index retreated from a three-month peak against its rivals.

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields languished near more than four-month low, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.