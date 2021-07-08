Gitcoin and Tezos Host $75,000 NFT and DAO Hackathon By CoinQuora



Gitcoin and Tezos Host $75,000 NFT and DAO Hackathon



Gitcoin has integrated top PoS blockchain, Tezos.

The two partners are launching a hackathon worth $75,000 on July 21.

Notably, the prize will be in AND spread across 10 winning submissions.

Gitcoin is launching a $75,000 Tezos hackathon in the wake of its integration with the leading Proof of Stake (PoS) network. In addition, the integration will support infrastructure development, tools, and apps to enhance the Tezos ecosystem.

In detail, the hackathon, NFT Me, You can DAO It will start on July 21. The hackathon includes $75,000 in prizes across 10 winning submissions. The prizes will be in XTZ, the Tezos network’s native token. Also, prize details are as follows, the winning team will get $15,000. The first runner-ups will get $10,000. Finally, second runner-ups will get $5,000. Notably, all prizes will be in XTZ.

