Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 1.73% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 1.73%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the lost 1.73% to hit a new 1-month low, while the index lost 1.28%, and the index declined 1.55%.

The best performers of the session on the were Merck KGaA (DE:), which fell 0.07% or 0.12 points to trade at 168.95 at the close. Meanwhile, Deutsche Wohnen AG (DE:) fell 0.23% or 0.120 points to end at 51.560 and MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) was down 0.29% or 0.60 points to 206.30 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 3.05% or 0.320 points to trade at 10.180 at the close. Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:) declined 3.03% or 2.280 points to end at 72.990 and Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) was down 2.89% or 5.97 points to 200.25.

The top performers on the MDAX were Knorr-Bremse AG (DE:) which rose 7.26% to 96.86, Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was up 2.69% to settle at 2.331 and Duerr AG (DE:) which gained 1.06% to close at 32.500.

The worst performers were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 14.27% to 27.69 in late trade, HelloFresh SE (DE:) which lost 4.27% to settle at 83.82 and Aixtron SE (DE:) which was down 4.12% to 20.945 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which rose 2.69% to 2.331, Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which was up 0.87% to settle at 475.500 and Siltronic AG (DE:) which gained 0.35% to close at 142.300.

The worst performers were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 14.27% to 27.69 in late trade, SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which lost 4.27% to settle at 47.500 and Aixtron SE (DE:) which was down 4.12% to 20.945 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 610 to 92 and 55 ended unchanged.

Shares in Merck KGaA (DE:) fell to all time highs; down 0.07% or 0.12 to 168.95. Shares in TeamViewer AG (DE:) fell to 52-week lows; down 14.27% or 4.61 to 27.69. Shares in TeamViewer AG (DE:) fell to 52-week lows; down 14.27% or 4.61 to 27.69.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 15.47% to 20.23.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.23% or 4.15 to $1797.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 0.79% or 0.57 to hit $72.77 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.74% or 0.54 to trade at $73.97 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.41% to 1.1837, while EUR/GBP rose 0.67% to 0.8598.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.24% at 92.422.