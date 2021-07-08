Gaming giant Ubisoft joins Aleph.im as core channel node operator By Cointelegraph

Gaming giant Ubisoft joins Aleph.im as core channel node operator
French video game developer Ubisoft is furthering its blockchain ambitions by joining the Aleph.im network in the capacity of channel node operator, setting the stage for further collaboration with the distributed cloud platform.
As a core channel node operator, Ubisoft is contributing to aleph.im through staking, validating and managing the decentralized network. While all nodes are able to join the network, their status as core channel node activates only after they’ve staked 500,000 ALEPH tokens.
