France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 2.01% By Investing.com



© Reuters. France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 2.01%



Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the lost 2.01% to hit a new 1-month low, while the index declined 1.90%.

The best performers of the session on the were Safran SA (PA:), which rose 1.07% or 1.24 points to trade at 117.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) added 0.08% or 0.04 points to end at 42.58 and Bouygues SA (PA:) was down 0.26% or 0.08 points to 30.95 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Carrefour SA (PA:), which fell 4.74% or 0.81 points to trade at 16.29 at the close. Publicis Groupe SA (PA:) declined 3.71% or 2.02 points to end at 52.48 and Kering SA (PA:) was down 3.37% or 24.90 points to 712.90.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (PA:) which rose 1.64% to 440.80, Eurofins Scientific SE (PA:) which was up 1.51% to settle at 101.00 and Biomerieux SA (PA:) which gained 1.48% to close at 96.16.

The worst performers were Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which was down 13.53% to 6.62 in late trade, Lagardere SCA (PA:) which lost 5.72% to settle at 20.44 and Elior Group (PA:) which was down 5.65% to 5.93 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 517 to 91 and 62 ended unchanged.

Shares in Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 0.08% or 0.04 to 42.58. Shares in Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.64% or 7.10 to 440.80. Shares in Eurofins Scientific SE (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 1.51% or 1.50 to 101.00.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.31% or 5.55 to $1796.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 0.50% or 0.36 to hit $72.56 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.52% or 0.38 to trade at $73.81 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.43% to 1.1840, while EUR/GBP rose 0.71% to 0.8600.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.25% at 92.412.