France and Singapore pilot cross-border CBDC transactions By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

France and Singapore pilot cross-border CBDC transactions

Financial authorities in France and Singapore are actively exploring the cross-border applications of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

In a joint announcement on Thursday, the Bank of France and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said that they successfully completed a whole cross-border payment and settlement experiment using CBDCs and blockchain technology.