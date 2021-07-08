France and Singapore pilot cross-border CBDC transactions By Cointelegraph

France and Singapore pilot cross-border CBDC transactions
Financial authorities in France and Singapore are actively exploring the cross-border applications of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
In a joint announcement on Thursday, the Bank of France and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said that they successfully completed a whole cross-border payment and settlement experiment using CBDCs and blockchain technology.
