First Midwest Bank Trust Division increases Grayscale Bitcoin Trust holdings by 283% By Cointelegraph

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increases Grayscale Bitcoin Trust holdings by 283%
Illinois-based financial services company First Midwest Bank’s trust division has reported it held 29,498 shares of Grayscale’s Trust as of the second quarter of 2021.
According to an institutional investment manager holdings report filed by the First Midwest Bank Trust Division to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company increased its shares of Grayscale’s Bitcoin (BTC) Trust by more than 283% over that of the first quarter of 2021, from 7,693 shares at the end of March to 29,498 shares in two separate lots on June 30.
