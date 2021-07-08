Field Trip Health Ltd. to Present at the Cowen Psychedelics & Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit

TORONTO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSX: FTRP; FTRP.WT; OTCQX: FTRPF) (“Field Trip”), a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, announced today that Ronan Levy, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, will take part in a panel discussion and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Cowen Psychedelics & Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit on July 13, 2021.

The panel discussion, entitled “Emerging Psychedelic Therapies In The Field Of Neuropsych” will take place on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 4:15 PM EST.

Investors that are interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their Cowen representative for more information.

About Field Trip Health Ltd.

Field Trip is a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. With our Field Trip Discovery division leading the development of the next generation of psychedelic molecules and conducting advanced research on plant-based psychedelics and our Field Trip Health division building centers for psychedelic therapies opening across North America and Europe along with the digital and technological tools that will enable massive scale, we help people in need with a simple, evidence-based way to heal and heighten engagement with the world.

