Fiat-to-crypto onramp Simplex integrates SEPA Instant for European partners By Cointelegraph

Fiat-to-crypto onramp Simplex integrates SEPA Instant for European partners

By Matilda Colman

Matilda Colman
Cryptocurrency payment provider Simplex has added SEPA Instant to its list of payment methods, giving European partners the ability to move funds into digital assets with greater ease and flexibility.

SEPA stands for Single European Payment Arena, which enables payment harmonization across the European Union. With SEPA Instant, credit transfers are processed and settled within seconds. The fully automated process is connected to the traditional payment system but is much faster than traditional bank wires.