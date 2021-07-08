EV maker Nio to have 4,000 battery swapping stations globally in 2025 By Reuters

© Reuters. The Nio logo is seen on a cover during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE:) Inc plans to have 4,000 battery swapping stations globally in 2025, its president Qin Lihong said on Friday.
The company, which makes premium electric cars, aims to have 700 battery swapping stations by the end of this year. A battery swapping station allows drivers to change the battery in their cars to power the rides.
