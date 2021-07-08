Europe CEOs Join Lawmakers in Urge for Massive Clean Energy Push

Article content (Bloomberg) — A group of 40 European Union lawmakers and chief executives across the industry called on the bloc’s top officials to ensure that a planned green overhaul speeds up the deployment of renewables and helps the region’s producers in an unprecedented shift to climate neutrality. The European Commission needs to show ambition and determination to make the EU’s energy system fit for a stricter 2030 emissions-reduction target, they said in an open letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the bloc’s climate chief, Frans Timmermans. The EU regulatory arm is due to unveil on July 14 a set of measures to align its economy with the Green Deal, whose overarching target is to make Europe the world’s first net-zero emissions continent.

Article content “Many companies in the European Union are ready ‘to walk the talk’, so should the European Commission,” the group, which includes CEOs of Allianz SE, Volvo AB, ThyssenKrupp AG, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Siemens AG and 17 other companies said in the open letter seen by Bloomberg News. “We must not fall behind in our actions. Now is the time to act and be resolute.” The EU last week gave its final approval to strengthen the 2030 emissions-cut goal to at least 55% from 1990 levels, compared with the previous objective of a 40% reduction. Under the reforms to be proposed next week, it is set to increase the goal for renewables to between 38% and 40% of energy consumption by the end of this decade, up from the current 32%. Reducing industrial greenhouse-gas emissions is one of the biggest challenges of the European transformation. While power producers in the EU cap-and-trade emissions program cut pollution by 15% last year, manufacturers registered a drop of an average 7%, with industrial output also affected by the pandemic. Accelerating the transition requires a massive uptake of clean energy, said the chief executives of ArcelorMittal SA, Iberdrola SA, Orsted A/S and Titan Cement International SA.