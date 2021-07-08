EU eyes new money laundering regulator and stricter crypto reporting requirements By Cointelegraph

EU eyes new money laundering regulator and stricter crypto reporting requirements
The European Union is looking to launch a new agency designated with cracking down on money laundering at the regional level, with increased reporting requirements around crypto transactions listed among its principal objectives.
A July 8 report from Reuters citing leaked EU documents asserts the European Commission is proposing forming a new Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) that would act as the “centerpiece” of an oversight system also including national regulators.
SEC urged to crack down too
