Ethereum Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



© Reuters. Ethereum Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $2,134.58 by 07:04 (11:04 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, down 10.03% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $252.85B, or 18.34% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,134.58 to $2,322.47 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 2.56%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $22.18B or 27.86% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2,019.7458 to $2,402.6785 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 51.11% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $32,277.4 on the Investing.com Index, down 6.77% on the day.

Tether was trading at $0.9993 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.11%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $610.09B or 44.24% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $62.30B or 4.52% of the total cryptocurrency market value.