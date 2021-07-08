Entain upbeat on annual profit as gaming revenues rises By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: General view inside a deserted Ladbrokes shop in Harpenden as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Harpenden, Britain, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo
(Reuters) – Entain, the owner of Ladbrokes (LON:) and Coral brands, reported an 11% rise in first-half net gaming revenue on Thursday, as the resumption of sporting events including the Euro 2020 boosted betting volumes.
The company also said core earnings for the year will be between 850 million pounds and 900 million pounds, ahead of current market consensus.
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.