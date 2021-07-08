Economic cost of Central America power outage seen at $18 mln

Article content

SAN SALVADOR — The economic cost of a regional power outage in Central America on Wednesday was estimated at around $18.2 million, the head of the region’s electricity operator EOR said on Thursday, identifying two failures behind it.

The Wednesday afternoon outage took power completely offline in Honduras and Nicaragua, with additional impacts felt in Guatemala and El Salvador.

“This was a severe failure that affected the whole Central American region,” EOR Executive Director Rene Gonzalez said, noting that at its peak the outage caused power supply to fall by more than a third as it created a significant imbalance.