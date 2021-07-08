Dollar solidly poised near 3-month high after Fed minutes reaffirm taper timeline

Matilda Colman
TOKYO — The dollar traded near its highest

in three months versus major peers on Thursday after minutes of

the Federal Reserve’s June policy meeting confirmed the world’s

biggest central bank is moving toward tapering its asset

purchases as soon as this year.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback

against six rivals, edged up to 92.759 after touching 92.844

overnight for the first time since April 5.

Fed officials said substantial further progress on economic

recovery “was generally seen as not having yet been met,”

although participants expected progress to continue and agreed

they must be ready to act if inflation or other risks

materialize, according to the minutes of the Federal Open Market

Committee (FOMC)’s June policy meeting released Wednesday.

“Various participants” at the session still felt conditions

for curbing the bond-buying that is supplying markets with cash

would be “met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated,” while

others saw a less clear signal from incoming data, the minutes

showed.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the Fed to announce a

strategy for tapering its asset purchases in August or

September. While most predict the first cut to its bond-buying

program beginning early next year, about a third of respondents

forecast it will happen in the final quarter of this year.

“The FOMC remains one of the more hawkish central banks

under our coverage,” and will begin to discuss a taper at the

policy meeting at the end of this month, Commonwealth Bank of

Australia strategist Carol Kong wrote in a client note.

“We therefore expect the USD to trade with an upward bias.”

The dollar was flat at $1.1791 per euro, just off

a three-month peak of $1.17815 touched overnight, when German

data raised doubts about the strength of Europe’s economic

recovery.

Investor sentiment in Germany, the euro zone’s biggest

economy, fell sharply in July, though it remained at a very high

level, the ZEW economic research institute reported.

Later Thursday, European Central Bank President Christine

Lagarde will hold a press conference after the monetary

authority announces the outcome of an 18-month strategy review,

which is likely to include a shift in the inflation target to 2%

from “below but close to 2%” currently – which would

theoretically allow for inflation overshoots.

Elsewhere, the dollar traded slightly lower at 110.585 yen

, as the pair continued to be weighed down by a slide

in U.S. Treasury yields.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yielded

1.3196% on Thursday in Asia after dipping to 1.2960% overnight

for the first time since mid-February.

The Australian dollar, widely viewed as a proxy for

risk appetite, traded 0.2% weaker at $0.74650, but still near

the middle of the broad range in place over the past three

weeks.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe reiterated

Thursday that the unemployment rate would need to fall further

and hold in the low 4% levels to lift inflation, an outcome not

expected until 2024.

The previous day, the central bank took its first step

towards stimulus tapering by announcing that a third round of

its quantitative easing program would be smaller in scale than

the previous two.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar sank below the

psychologically important 70 cent mark, sliding 0.4% to

$0.69920.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0400 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1792 $1.1792 +0.01% -3.48% +1.1798 +1.1784

Dollar/Yen 110.5600 110.6100 -0.01% +7.08% +110.6600 +110.4300

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9255 0.9259 -0.04% +4.61% +0.9261 +0.9254

Sterling/Dollar 1.3781 1.3801 -0.13% +0.89% +1.3804 +1.3775

Dollar/Canadian 1.2520 1.2484 +0.29% -1.68% +1.2520 +1.2479

Aussie/Dollar 0.7463 0.7483 -0.25% -2.97% +0.7488 +0.7455

NZ 0.6989 0.7018 -0.40% -2.66% +0.7019 +0.6982

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland

Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

