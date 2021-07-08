Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.93% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.93%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the declined 0.93%.

The best performers of the session on the were Coloplast A/S (CSE:), which rose 1.24% or 13.0 points to trade at 1061.5 at the close. Meanwhile, Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) added 1.17% or 1.3 points to end at 112.5 and Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) was up 0.17% or 0.9 points to 542.2 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:), which fell 5.48% or 33.0 points to trade at 569.0 at the close. Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) declined 2.57% or 6.5 points to end at 246.5 and Novozymes A/S B (CSE:) was down 2.32% or 11.1 points to 468.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 106 to 40 and 16 ended unchanged.

Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 0.17% or 0.9 to 542.2.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 0.39% or 0.28 to $72.48 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 0.42% or 0.31 to hit $73.74 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.30% or 5.35 to trade at $1796.75 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.38% to 6.2820, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4366.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.23% at 92.433.