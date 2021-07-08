Dalian ferrous raw materials dive on demand concerns

Article content

BEIJING — Chinese coking coal and coke futures fell to a one-month low on Thursday and iron ore prices tumbled more than 3.5% as steel production cuts at some mills sparked concerns about demand for the steelmaking ingredients.

A major steel producer in eastern China had been urged to idle its blast furnaces after a central government inspection, according to Zhuo Guiqiu, an analyst with Jinrui Capital, who declined to name the producer.

China had pledged to control its annual crude steel output at lower level than last year. The country’s state planner said earlier this year that it would conduct field inspections in June-July.