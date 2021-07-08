Crypto usage in Turkey increased elevenfold in a year, new survey shows By Cointelegraph

Crypto usage in Turkey increased elevenfold in a year, new survey shows
Turkey’s crypto userbase has grown more than 11 times over the last year, a new survey from Turkish crypto exchange Paribu shows.
The “Cryptocurrency Awareness and Perception Survey 2021” was conducted by Akademetre Research, revealing the perceptions and behaviors of Turkish citizens toward (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. The first survey was completed in 2020.
