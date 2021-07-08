Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz On Dating Jennifer Aniston

“I honestly had no idea who she was.”

In an Entertainment Tonight exclusive from VICE TV’s forthcoming Dark Side of the ’90s series, Adam opened up about how their relationship came to be.


Tim Mosenfelder / Via Getty

Adam said he “lived at The Viper Room, night in and night out” around that time period.


Michel Linssen / Redferns / Via Getty

“I met Jennifer Aniston there,” he said. “A bunch of my friends lied to me and told me she had a crush on me.”


NBC Television / Via Getty

“Those same friends lied to her and told her I had a crush on her. I honestly had no idea who she was, I had been on the road during all of Friends. I had never seen it, I don’t think,” he continued.

He described her as “really nice, really funny, really pretty. And also, she liked me.”


Kmazur / WireImage / Via Getty

The pair dated in 1995, but as Adam admits, “It didn’t last very long, but she’s a nice girl.”

Dark Side of the ’90s premieres Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on VICE TV.

