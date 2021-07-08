Computer Modelling Group Announces Voting Results of Election of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (“CMG” or the “Company”) announces that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated May 19, 2021 were elected as directors of CMG. The detailed results of the votes are set out below.

Votes For % For Votes

Withheld %

Withheld Judith J. Athaide 60,460,888 97.80 1,359,616 2.20 John E. Billowits 61,784,341 99.94 36,163 0.06 Kenneth M. Dedeluk 58,010,421 93.84 3,810,083 6.16 Christopher L. Fong 59,571,359 96.36 2,249,145 3.64 Patrick R. Jamieson 55,692,601 90.09 6,127,903 9.91 Peter H. Kinash 56,637,444 91.62 5,183,060 8.38 Mark R. Miller 61,649,616 99.72 170,888 0.28 Ryan N. Schneider 60,614,233 98.05 1,206,271 1.95 John B. Zaozirny 56,841,303 91.95 4,979,201 8.05

Additionally, all other resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed at the meeting. For additional details on the voting results with respect to other resolutions, please refer to the Report of Voting Results which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. is a computer software technology and consulting company serving the oil and gas industry. CMG, recognized by oil and gas companies worldwide as a leading developer of reservoir modelling software, has sales and technical support services based in Calgary, Houston, London, Dubai, Bogota and Kuala Lumpur. CMG is the leading supplier of advanced processes reservoir modelling software in the world with a client base of international oil companies and technology centers in approximately 60 countries. The Company’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “CMG”.

For further information, please contact:

Ryan N. Schneider

President & CEO

(403) 531-1300

ryan.schneider@cmgl.ca

or

Kelly Tomyn

Interim Vice President, Finance & CFO

(403) 531-1300

kelly.tomyn@cmgl.ca

www.cmgl.ca