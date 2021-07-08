Home Entertainment Colin Farrell Crying About Homelessness On Jimmy Kimmel

Colin Farrell Crying About Homelessness On Jimmy Kimmel

“I’d like to think about doing something about it. I don’t understand how so many people can be on the street.”

On Wednesday, actor Colin Farrell made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a fun interview that soon took a turn for the very serious.


Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

During the chat with guest host Wanda Sykes, Colin shared his thoughts on the current homelessness crisis in Los Angeles.

“The homelessness here. It’s pretty tough to see,” he said. “It’s pretty tough to see. I don’t get it. Am I doing anything about it right now? No,” he shared. “I’d like to think about doing something about it. I don’t understand how so many people can be on the street.”


Bg017 / GC Images / Getty Images

Some people were left questioning how they should feel about his response to the crisis.


Will / GC Images / Getty Images

This person commented on having “mixed feelings” about his response.

Colin Farrell crying about homelessness while also saying he’s doing nothing about it and acknowledging how fortunate he is gives me such mixed feelings. As a person who has experienced homelessness I urge YOU to get involved in your community rather than just getting lost in


Twitter: @stacystaces

Not everyone had negative feelings about though. Some were happy to see such a major public figure speaking out on such a big issue.


Rb / GC Images / Getty Images

One person said that his response made her feel hopeful about the future of our company.

Seeing Colin Farrell get emotional about the number of homeless in America on @jimmykimmel tonight gives me hope for humanity.


Twitter: @QueenJennie17

A different fan said he had such a “golden heart” for doing this.

Seeing #ColinFarrell getting emotional when talking about homeless people really got in my feelings. He’s such a golden heart, and I love him so much for this.
#JimmyKimmellLive


Twitter: @FloraLightwheel

While Colin may not be taking action currently, he has in the past put efforts towards solving the homelessness crisis. Over the years he’s partnered with the Homeless World Cup Foundation.

Thank you to Colin Farrell for speaking out about homelessness in Los Angeles and for your support over the years❤️

When you are homeless it’s easy to feel invisible, thank you for asking people to take notice.

#ColinFarrell @IamWandaSykes #Kimmel

https://t.co/dYhSsjNoij

No matter the reaction, something tells me Colin’s going to keep fighting the good fight.

