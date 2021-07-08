Chinese BTC Miners Slow Due to Limited Capacity and Logistics By CoinQuora

  • Several huge miners are leaving China to escape a state crackdown.
  • It will take several months to start operating again for these miners.
  • Miners are currently running into limited data center capacity overseas.

Several huge Bitcoin (BTC) miners are leaving China to escape a state crackdown on all BTC mining activities. According to report, it looks like it will take several months to start operating again for these miners.

Miners are currently running into limited data center capacity overseas and logistical challenges. In fact, data centers from Texas to Siberia crawl to secure space and power/electricity for them.

BitRiver, a data center in Siberia hosting Bitcoin miners plans to build new facilities to meet Chinese demands. Roman Zabuga, BitRiver’s spokesperson shared,

We know companies are leaving China because they are running straight to us.

Of note, Bitcoin mining requires efficient hardwar…

