China’s central bank worried about stablecoins’ risk to financial systems By Cointelegraph

China’s central bank worried about stablecoins’ risk to financial systems
The Chinese central bank is “quite worried” about the global financial risks associated with digital currencies, particularly stablecoins, according to a senior official.
Fan Yifei, a deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), expressed concerns over the reportedly serious threat stablecoins like Tether (USDT) pose to global financial and settlement systems, CNBC reported Thursday.
