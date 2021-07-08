China scrutiny fears hit Didi for fourth day By Reuters

(Reuters) – Shares of Didi Global Inc dropped for the fourth day in early deals on Thursday, along with other tech giants, on fears of a fallout from China’s increased scrutiny on domestic technology companies and firms listed offshore recently.

Secondary shares of other U.S.-listed Chinese tech giants including Alibaba (NYSE:) Group Holding Ltd, JD (NASDAQ:).com Inc and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:) also fell in the range of 2.7% and 4.0%.

“There’s a lot of fear right now. It’s a sell-first-and-ask-questions-later approach,” said Dave Wang, portfolio manager at Nuvest Capital.

“End of era for China tech? I think that’s overblown. Sentiments come and go. We probably need a couple of good earnings seasons … to show the impact, if any, on earnings.”

Shares of ride-hailing platform Didi, whose app was taken down by Chinese regulators days after its New York Stock Exchange debut, have lost about $21.5 billion in market value over the past three sessions.

