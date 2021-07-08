China says measures against Ant to be imposed on other payment firms By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A thermal imaging camera is seen in front of a logo of Ant Group at the headquarters of Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo



BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank said on Thursday that measures against Alibaba (NYSE:)’s Ant Group will also be imposed on other payment service companies.

“The monopolistic behavior does not only exist in the Ant Group, but also in other institutions,” said Fan Yifei, vice governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), told a media conference in Beijing.

Fan added that measures will be revealed soon, without further elaboration.