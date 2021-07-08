Canadian budget carrier Flair to launch U.S. routes in October

Article content

MONTREAL — Canadian budget carrier Flair Airlines said on Thursday it will launch cross-border service to six sunny U.S. destinations starting Oct. 31, betting travel demand will return as Ottawa gradually eases restrictions designed to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

Canada, which is reopening the border with its southern neighbor in phases, recently said it would allow non-essential, fully vaccinated Canadian citizens and residents who test negative for the virus to return to the country without requiring a quarantine.