British Columbia signs up to Canada PM Trudeau’s C$10-a-day daycare plan

OTTAWA — British Columbia on Thursday became the first Canadian province to sign on to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s national childcare plan, in a deal that could bolster the ruling Liberals in a key province ahead of a likely federal election this year.

Canada will invest C$3.2 billion ($2.56 billion) over five years under the plan, which will create tens of thousands of new daycare places and ensure all regulated spots in the province eventually cost just C$10 a day.

“When we talk about a feminist revival after this pandemic, that is what we are talking about: Concrete actions that will give everyone a chance to succeed,” Trudeau told reporters.