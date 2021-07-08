Boston Celtics Announces Partnership With Socios.com By CoinQuora



Boston Celtics Announces Partnership With Socios.com



On Wednesday, basketball team Boston Celtics announced their partnership with Socios.com, the famous creator of sports teams’ fan tokens. With this, the 17-time World Champions joined hands with the leading blockchain provider of the global sports and entertainment industry.

Moreover, Celtics shared that they will have a digital presence of Socios.com on Celtics.com. According to Celtics, they will be placing Socios.com at the forefront of Celtics primary hub for relevant news, updates, and highlights.

Ted Dalton, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships & Business Development of Celtics shared their official statement.