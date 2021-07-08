Bitcoin electricity consumption falls to November 2020 levels: Data By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin’s total estimated annual electricity consumption has plummeted nearly 60%, falling from the all-time peak above 143 terawatt-hours (TWh) in May to as low as 62 TWh in early July, according to data from Cambridge Electricity Consumption Index (CBECI). This is the lowest energy consumption rate recorded since early November 2020.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s annualized electricity consumption is estimated at 67 TWh, while the upper bound consumption, or the absolute maximum total electricity expenditure based on the worst case assumption, stands at 162 TWh, down from 520 TWh in mid-May.

Bitcoin electricity consumption since January 2017. Source: CBECI