Biden to take aim at rail, sea shipping competition

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers sit on train tracks downtown as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden will order U.S. transportation agencies in coming days to address competition in rail and sea shipping in an effort to lower the costs of shipping goods for companies, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters on Thursday.
Biden’s executive order, aimed at the Federal Maritime Commission and the Surface Transportation Board, is also aimed at ultimately helping to lower prices for U.S. consumers, the source said.
