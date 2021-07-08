Beyond Meat launches plant-based chicken tenders at nearly 400 U.S. restaurants By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The company logo and trading information for Beyond Meat is displayed on a screen during the IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York, U.S., May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) – Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:) Inc brought back a chicken offering to its product portfolio with the launch of plant-based chicken tenders on Thursday as the faux meat maker looks to capitalize on the booming demand for meat alternatives during the pandemic.

Its latest product, being launched in around 400 U.S. restaurants, comes nearly two years after the company discontinued a chicken strip product following negative reviews. Beyond Meat, known for its faux beef Beyond burger, launched Chicken Strips as its first alternative meat product in 2012.

Beyond Meat, which sells faux meat in over 100,000 outlets worldwide, saw its food service business struggle last year as outlets were shut due to the pandemic.

In the company’s latest quarterly report, Chief Executive Officer Ethan Brown said he was seeing a “slow thaw” of that trend.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR