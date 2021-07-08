Bank of America reportedly establishes crypto research team By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
A new team at the second-largest bank in the United States will reportedly be devoted entirely to researching cryptocurrencies.

According to a Thursday Bloomberg report, Alkesh Shah from Bank of America’s data and innovation strategy group will be leading a team looking into digital assets. He along with Mamta Jain and Andrew Moss of Bank of America (NYSE:) Merrill Lynch’s digital innovation group will be reporting to Michael Maras, who reportedly oversees global currencies and commodities research.