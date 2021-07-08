Balancer launches stable pools for like-kind swaps By Cointelegraph

Balancer launches stable pools for like-kind swaps
Balancer, a popular automated market maker for cryptocurrencies, has launched a new protocol feature designed to lower fees and improve the trading execution for like-kind waps.
Stable pools “are designed specifically for assets that trade at a similar price,” wrote Fernando Martinelli, the co-founder and CEO of Balancer Labs. As such, the pools increase capital efficiency for like-kind swaps, thereby offering traders tighter spreads and lower slippage. Liquidity providers, meanwhile, have the opportunity to earn a competitive yield.
