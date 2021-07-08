Home Business Asian currencies decline, Thai baht weakens most

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 109.820 109.79 -0.03

Sing dlr 1.354 1.3523 -0.14

Taiwan dlr 28.042 28.034 -0.03

Korean won 1148.600 1145 -0.31

Baht 32.670 32.46 -0.64

Peso 50.050 50.21 +0.32

Rupiah 14530.000 14520 -0.07

Rupee 74.705 74.705 0.00

Ringgit 4.186 4.18 -0.14

Yuan 6.489 6.491 +0.03

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.820 103.24 -5.99

Sing dlr 1.354 1.3209 -2.46

Taiwan dlr 28.042 28.483 +1.57

Korean won 1148.600 1086.20 -5.43

Baht 32.670 29.96 -8.30

Peso 50.050 48.01 -4.08

Rupiah 14530.000 14040 -3.37

Rupee 74.705 73.07 -2.20

Ringgit 4.186 4.0200 -3.97

Yuan 6.489 6.5283 +0.60

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

