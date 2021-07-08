Argentine Congressman Introduces Bill for Firms to Pay Workers in Crypto By CoinQuora

Argentine Congressman Introduces Bill for Firms to Pay Workers in Crypto
- Argentine congressman proposed a bill to let workers get paid in crypto
- His idea is that Argentines can keep the purchasing power of their payment
On Monday, Argentine congressman José Luis Ramón proposed a bill to let workers get paid in crypto.
According to José Luis Ramón, his bill would help achieve higher autonomy. And self-governance for Argentina’s residents. Also, Ramón noted that the idea behind this project is that Argentines can keep the purchasing power of their payment.
In a tweet, Ramón stated,
“This initiative arises from the need to promote greater autonomy and governance of the salary, without this implying a loss of rights or exposure to situations of abuse within the f…
