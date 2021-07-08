Argentina June inflation seen at 48%, 2021 GDP growth at 6.3%

Article content

BUENOS AIRES — Inflation in Argentina is expected to hit 48% inflation in 2021, a poll of analysts by the country’s central bank said on Thursday, 0.3% less than they projected the previous month.

The poll, which was conducted at the end of June, also saw respondents slightly upgrade their GDP growth estimate to 6.3% this year compared with a projected 6% last month.

Latin America’s third-largest economy is in the midst of a prolonged recession and high inflation, worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, which shrank the economy 9.9% last year.

The average nominal exchange rate would hit 108.1 pesos per dollar in December 2021 and 156 pesos per dollar by the end of 2022, the analysts expect.