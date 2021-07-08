Apple or Microsoft? By StockNews



© Reuters. Which 2 trillion Dollar Tech Giant is a Better Buy: Apple or Microsoft?



Tech giants Apple (NASDAQ:) and Microsoft (MSFT) are two of the most valuable companies in the world and are currently the only companies with market capitalizations in excess of $2 trillion. But which of these two behemoths is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Apple, Inc. (AAPL) is the biggest technology company in the world, with a $2.41 trillion market capitalization as of July 7. AAPL crossed the $2 trillion mark in August 2020, becoming the first U.S. based company in history to do so. Ranked #1 on the Forbes Top 100 Digital Companies in the world list and #3 on the Fortune 500 list, AAPL is one of the most valuable companies worldwide.

Software giant Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) crossed the $2 trillion market capitalization mark on June 22. The company’s continued dominance in the software and cloud computing space allowed it to double its market cap within two years, after hitting the $1 trillion mark in 2019. MSFT is currently ranked #15 on the Fortune 500 list and #2 on the Forbes Top 100 Digital Companies list. It had a $2.11 trillion market capitalization as of July 7.

AAPL has gained 55.2% over the past year, while MSFT has returned 34.4% over this period. However, in terms of year-to-date performance, MSFT is the clear winner with 25.9% gains versus AAPL’s 9% returns. Shares of AAPL have surged 14.8% over the past month, surpassing MSFT’s 10.3%.

Continue reading on StockNews