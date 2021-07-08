Amazon to offer Universal films after they play on Peacock

Article content

LOS ANGELES — Amazon.com Inc’s Prime Video will offer new live-action movies from Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures four months after their streaming debut on Comcast’s Peacock, the companies announced on Thursday.

The multiyear deal applies to live-action films including “Jurassic World: Dominion” that are scheduled to be released in theaters starting in 2022, a statement from the companies said.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The agreement is part of Universal’s decision to change the traditional home entertainment release pattern. Media companies are trying new strategies to bolster their streaming services and compete with Netflix Inc.