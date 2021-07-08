Airbus says delivered 297 airplanes in H1 By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An Air France Airbus A380 plane sits on the tarmac at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France, France, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau



PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus delivered 297 airplanes in the first half of the year after a surge of handover activity in June, the European planemaker said on Thursday.

Deliveries, which have been recovering from a pandemic-related slump, rose 51.5 % in the first six months from 196 at the mid-way point of 2020, and compare with a total of 389 in the first half of 2019 before the global health crisis crippled air travel.

The world’s largest planemaker ahead of U.S. rival Boeing (NYSE:) also said it had won 165 gross orders in the first half, but this dropped to a net total of 38 after cancellations.

Thursday’s monthly update confirmed a strong pickup in June after Reuters reported earlier this week that Airbus had delivered more than 70 airplanes that month to leave first-half deliveries in touching distance of the 300 mark.