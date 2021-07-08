A Tale of Two Markets By StockNews



A Tale of Two Markets



This week, we are continuing to experience a market that presents less than ideal circumstances for growth investing. Strength in the markets has been concentrated in mega-cap stocks and companies that benefit from the decline in long-term rates such as utilities and consumer staples. A quick view on this is looking at the small-caps index which is near its monthly low, while the S&P 500 (SPY) is at 3-month and all-time highs. In this week’s commentary, I will discuss the cause and impact of lower rates and update our market outlook. Read on below to find out more….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the POWR Growth newsletter).

One of the major forces impacting the market is the decline in longer-term rates.

From April, the yield on the 10-year has dropped from 1.75% to 1.32%. The 30-year Treasury had an even bigger drop – from 2.45% to 1.94%. At the same time, short-term rates have slightly risen as the 2-year yield went from 0.15% to 0.25%.

Continue reading on StockNews