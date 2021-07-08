4 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Growth and Value By StockNews



© Reuters. 4 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Growth and Value



Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:), Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:), and Alkermes (NASDAQ:) are 4 healthcare stocks with strong value and growth qualities. These are a good fit for the current market, as the value component will provide downside protection in the event that the market weakens further.The healthcare industry is often overlooked in favor of tech and other faster-growing industries. However, healthcare stocks do have growth potential albeit at a slower pace especially due to the aging populating and rising costs.



Some healthcare stocks are more value-oriented while others qualify as growth stocks. A handful of stocks have both growth and value characteristics which makes them a great pick for the current market.



Continue reading on StockNews