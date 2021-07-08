Home Business 3 reasons why Ethereum exchange reserves are falling to new lows By...

3 reasons why Ethereum exchange reserves are falling to new lows By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

3 reasons why Ethereum exchange reserves are falling to new lows

Over the past week, astute crypto market analysts noticed some interesting developments related to the supply of Ether (ETH) as the network’s August 4 London hard fork approaches.

Recent data from CryptoQuant, an on-chain analytics firm, indicates that the amount of Ether held in cryptocurrency exchanges’ reserves has hit new daily lows since the start of July.

all exchange reserves. Source: CryptoQuant
Ethereum all exchanges netflow. Source: CryptoQuant
Total value locked in all of DeFi. Source: Defi Llama
4-hour chart. Source: TradingView